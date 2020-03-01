Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROMAN KLEBANOV. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KLEBANOV--Roman B., M.D., Ph.D., Doctor of Medical Sciences 1925 -- 2020 Roman Borisovich Klebanov died on February 18, 2020 at the Princeton Medical Center, days short of his 65th wedding anniversary. He was born on October 14, 1925 in the city of Kharkov, Ukrainian Republic, Soviet Union (currently Kharkiv, Ukraine) to Boris Moiseyevich Klebanov and Ida Iosifovna Alshitz. The Klebanov family was exiled from Kharkov by Stalinist authorities in the early 1930's but was allowed to return in 1939. In the fall of 1941, shortly after Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union, the family fled to Siberia to escape the Holocaust. They lived for several years near Novosibirsk, where Roman worked at a factory making parts for military planes and studied at night school. In 1946, Roman graduated with a gold medal and was admitted to the Kharkov Medical Institute. He studied in the Department of General Medicine, but in 1951 was forced to transfer to Military Medicine, graduating in 1952. He was then dispatched to be a regiment physician at the northern tip of Sakhalin Island, one of the most remote places in the Soviet Union, notorious for its inhospitable climate. On a visit to Kharkov in February 1955, Roman met Sofya Rakhman, a young physician who also spent the war years near Novosibirsk. They fell in love, got married on March 1, 1955, and immediately departed for Sakhalin. The trip by plane involved many stops and took several days because it was interrupted by blizzards. In 1956, the family was allowed to leave Sakhalin and settled back in Kharkov. There, Roman conducted research in Neurology at the Ukrainian Institute of Rehabilitation. After obtaining his Ph.D. in 1963, he defended his Doctor of Sciences dissertation in 1972, thus attaining the highest possible Soviet scientific degree. In 1978, Roman, Sofya, and their two children crossed the Iron Curtain. After a three-month stay in Italy, they moved to New York. Roman worked at the Nathan S. Kline Institute for Psychiatric Research, concurrently passing his medical licensing examinations. He completed his internship and residency at the New York Medical College and was honored as one of the top graduating residents. From 1982 until 2001, he worked as a staff psychiatrist at the Bronx and Manhattan Psychiatric Centers and, together with his wife Sofya, maintained a private practice in Queens and Brooklyn. In 2014, Roman and Sofya moved to Princeton, New Jersey, to be closer to family. Roman was predeceased by his daughter Claudia, and is survived by his wife Sofya, son Igor, daughter-in-law Pamela, and granddaughters Rachel and Sarah. Roman was a brilliant, erudite man. He published scientific articles in Neurology and Psychiatry, both in the Soviet Union and United States. Even in his advanced age, he retained his amazing memory, sense of humor, and keen interest in just about anything: people, history, politics, literature, music. He was a very loving husband and a doting father and grandfather. Roman was remarkably kind and generous, helping not only his relatives, but many other people throughout his life. We will cherish fond memories of him as long as we live.



