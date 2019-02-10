GRAY--Romina Barkann, died on February 1, 2019 at Princeton Medical Center, one week shy of her 91st birthday. Born in 1928 in Jersey City, she grew up amidst Manhattan's cultural treasures, often accompanied by her beloved brother Jeremy. A graduate of State Teacher's College Plattsburgh, NY and West Liberty State College, West Virginia, Mrs. Gray had a long career as a dental hygienist, beloved amongst patients and dentists. Romina was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Gerald, her parents Milton and Dorothy, and her brother, Jeremy. She is survived by her children Neil (Karen), Warren, Ellen (Mark Schweppe), of NJ, and Barbara (Alfred Silva) of Toronto, Canada. Rom's greatest joy was her family; Gerald, her children, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Romina was a gifted quilter, seamstress, knitter, and craftswoman. An avid letter writer, her signature penmanship was legendary. Romina had a penchant for travel, art, music, theatre, and sports. She leaves her family the gifts of unwavering optimism, tenacity, and humor. A memorial will be held on Sunday, February 17th at 1pm at Stonebridge at Montgomery, Skillman, NJ. Donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, https://themmrf.org/
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019