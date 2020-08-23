GORCHOV--Ron. The Foundation for Art and Preservation in Embassies mourns the loss of Ron Gorchov. FAPE is fortunate to have several works by the artist in our Collection. In 2009, Gorchov contributed "Totem," a 19-foot-tall site- specific sculpture that represents the original 13 United States colonies, for the 22nd floor rotunda at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations in New York City. The artist said about the work, "From the beginning, I conceived "Totem" to respond to what I see as the goal of FAPE - to use contemporary art to create settings that support chiefs who are striving to promote world concord." In honor of FAPE's 30th anniversary in 2016, Jo Carole and Ronald S. Lauder contributed Gorchov's oil on linen entitled "Chase Street Lounge." We send our deepest sympathy to Veronica and his family during this difficult time. Jo Carole Lauder, Chairman; Eden Rafshoon, President; Darren Walker, Vice President; Jennifer A. Duncan, Director; Robert Storr, Chairman; Professional Fine Arts Committee





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store