MEIER--Dr. Ron. The American Society for Yad Vashem (ASYV) Board and Staff mourns the untimely passing of our beloved immediate past Executive Director, Dr. Ron Meier. Ron led the ASYV with distinction, and foresight. As child of Holocaust survivors, Ron was passionate about the mission of Yad Vashem. Ron embodied the highest standards in his profession and serves as a role model to Jewish Communal service. Our thoughts are with his family, his wife, Rabbi Joyce Raynor, their daughters, Rachel Meier and Jessica Werner and grandchildren, Mia and Blake. May the family be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem. Leonard Wilf, Chairman Stanley H. Stone, Executive Director
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 4, 2020