RICHMAN--Rona. We mourn the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, Rona, wife of the late Dr. Ronald Richman, on February 12, 2019, at age 87. She is survived by her children Marc (Polly), Brett (Tama), Debbie (Jeff Lucas), her grandchildren AJ, Sam, Nicky, Jamie Sellinger, Curry, Dylan, Owen, her three step grandchildren Colten, Paige and Clayton Lucas and her sister-in-law Lorna Bodian. Rona gave her life to public service, serving more than 25 years as an Assistant District Attorney in Queens and Brooklyn. Rona was a long- time advocate and supporter of the arts and women's rights, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Services to be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at 11:00am at "The Riverside", 76th St. and Amsterdam Ave.



