GARBER--Ronald H. (1936-2019) Of New York City and Litchfield, CT. Passed away suddenly on March 30, 2019 while on vacation in Palm Springs, CA with his wife Janet (Nee Serlin) of 46 years. Also survived by a son, four grandchildren and three delicious great-grand- children; predeceased by his beloved grandson Michael, all from a previous marriage. Other survivors include the Jacob, Ehrlich, and the Bockner families. Born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, where he graduated with honors from Western Reserve University (now Case Western). Most of his adult life was spent in New York City where he worked in the financial field, mostly in real estate. A true loving family man and friend to all. Missed already.



