RONALD GREENHOUSE
GREENHOUSE--Ronald, passed away on September 23, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved father of Nina and the late Melissa. They were both his Shana Cups. Adoring grandfather of Heather, Eric, Andrew and Joshua. Loving great-grandfather of five. Dear uncle of Nikki and Sarabeth. He taught English and poetry at Dewitt Clinton for over 30 years. He loved his students as much as his family. He was memorialized in one of his student's memoirs, which brought him great pride and recognition to his long career.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 25, 2020.
