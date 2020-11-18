1926 - 2020

Ronald L. Hailparn, age 94, passed away early on November 16, 2020 at Calvary Hospital after a period of declining health. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, moved to Rockville Centre for his school years and returned to live there for more than 70 years. He served in the Army during World War II and completed his education at Cornell University, where he met his wife, Faith Goldberg, who predeceased him last April. They were married in 1949 shortly after graduation, and raised three daughters. After leaving the family jewelry business, he became a sales representative for Leach and Garner Co., based in Attleboro, Massachusetts. Following his retirement, he was active in the PEIR (Personal Enrichment in Retirement) program at Hofstra University, where he served as Chairperson. He was a dedicated golfer and lifelong learner. He was a renaissance man- self taught beer maker, artist, fisherman, early computer enthusiast and hobbyist. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a fan of The Marx Brothers and Alan Sherman.



He is survived by his daughters, Julie Ginns, Eve (John) Barlow and Ellen Horowitz, a sister, Joan Helfgott and sister in law, Helen Ullman. His grandchildren Maddie Ginns (David Dembeck), Ali and Ethan (Lucie) Barlow, Jenny and Evan Horowitz, and great grandson Julian Barlow, who all enjoyed visits with him, especially at the beach.



A graveside funeral will be held on Thursday, November 19. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to be made to PEIR, a lifelong learning program at Hofstra University, ℅ Rose Silber, 322 White Birch Lane, Jericho, NY 11753.

