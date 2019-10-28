LOW--Dr. Ronald. On October 26, 2019 loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 76 at his home in Cresskill, NJ. Born on February 2, 1943 in Newark, NJ to Evelyn and Milton Low. Ronald married his beloved wife, Cynthia Pratt Low on April 20, 1984 in New York City. Ronald graduated from Chicago Medical School in 1969 and pursued his 45 year long career at Hackensack University Medical Center both in private practice and as Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology. Not only was Ronald a prominent doctor in Bergen County, he was an avid fisherman and passionate art collector who cherished his summers on Martha's Vineyard. Ronald will be deeply missed by family, friends, colleagues, patients and all those lucky enough to have had their lives touched by him. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Pratt Low, daughters, Rachel Low and Elizabeth Honig, son-in-law Jonathan Honig, grandchildren Jett, Skylar and Morgan, brother Paul Low, sister-in-law Renee Low and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:30am at Gutterman and Musicant Jewish Directors, Hackensack, NJ.



