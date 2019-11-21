LUKOWICZ--Ronald J. Began his life on May 5, 1950 and at the age of 69, and on November 18, 2019 peacefully, surrounded by family and friends succumbed to his 50-year battle with lymphoma. A valiant warrior to the end. Ron was the beloved, adored, true inspiration and greatly admired hero to not only his wife, Sheree and his son, Joshua, but also to all his extended family, friends, clients, doctors, nurses, PCT's and other staff of Sloan's ICU/SACU-M18. Ron was the cherished son of the late, Adam and Eleanor. Although an only child, Ron is survived by many brothers and sisters from other mothers which is how he considered his many close friends. Ron was a very proud alumni of Brooklyn Prep '67 High School and Fordham Law school '78. To many Ron was the most intelligent and brightest person in their lives. His eclectic Jeopardy like knowledge, fueled by his photographic memory left many in awe. Armed with his razor-sharp wit and clever sense of humor, which was not only part of his charm but was also his chosen weapon upon which he relied greatly during his life, especially as a diehard New York Jet fan. Ron chose many roles in his life, in addition to husband and father, Ron was an attorney, a proud Democrat, a church lector, a great chef (famous for "Ron's Dip"), a master at the grill, a political junkie, an esteemed sports coach, a great wordsmith, a lover of the New York Yankees, March Madness, Jimi Hendrix, Brant Lake, the Beatles, to name only a few of his passions. Ron's approach to life was that it was a gift, and his gratitude for it was apparent in his commitment to living each day with a sense of appreciation, generosity, acceptance, fair mindedness, a belief in the benefit of the doubt, and a profound sense of unblemished integrity. Ron was truly a great guy. Memories of Ron will long be a source of comfort, reassurance, laughter, love and will bring an immediate smile to all who had the privilege of having him in their lives. Ron requested to be remembered to those who battle cancer every day, patients and doctors, that the secret, as he always believed was to "Survive in advance, a cure is coming". In lieu of flowers, Ron requested donations in his name be made to Brooklyn Prep Alumni Association or to Memorial Sloan Kettering. Visiting will be held at Colonial Funeral Home on Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22 between the hours of 2 to 4 and 7 to 9. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, November 23 at 9:30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace. Interment will be at Moravian cemetery.



