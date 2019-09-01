REEL--Ronald M., of New York, NY died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on August 20, 2019. He was 75 years old. Ronald is survived by his daughters, Nikia Reel-Alexander of New York, NY and Heather Reel of Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren, Jared Ronald Reel Alexander and Siri Sophia Reel Alexander; second wife, close confidant and mother of his children, Cynthia Stevens Reel of New York, NY; and first wife and friend Dr. Suzanne Schmidt Jones (Dr. Dan Jones) of Santa Fe, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Ellis and Hazel Reel of Seabrook, TX; his sister, Janie Smith of Seabrook, TX; and his brother, Charles Reel of Seabrook, TX. Ron was born on January 26, 1944 in Tyler, Texas. He attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, TX on a full football scholarship. After receiving a BA and an MBA from SMU, he enlisted in the Navy in 1968. He was assigned to U.S. Navy Headquarters at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., where he served as a military financial analyst during the Vietnam War. Ron eventually made his way to Wall Street, where his cowboy boots made him easy to spot in a crowd. After an illustrious career as an investment analyst, specializing in aerospace and healthcare markets, he retired from Fred Alger Management, Inc. in 2001 and indulged his love of travel and the performing arts (music, theatre, dance, you name it!). He was known for his love of seafood, sports cars, hats, New Orleans, jazz and the blues. He was also passionate about education, and took immense pride in his children's and grandchildren's academic achievements. He will be remembered as generous, intelligent, fun-loving, funny, always well-dressed, quick-witted and full of life.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 1, 2019