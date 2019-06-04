SCHAFFER--Ronald L., Age 82, of New York, NY and Boca Raton, FL passed away Saturday at Delray Medical Center. Ronnie grew up in New York City where he ultimately raised his family and ran his real estate business, which he never retired from. He loved sports, skiing and playing tennis when he was younger, the Yankees and especially playing Gin with his friends. Ronnie loved a good time, and sharing good times with his family. He is survived by his wife Carla Frankel Schaffer, daughters Darryl Schaffer and Lauren Schaffer, his grandson Luke Schaffer, and step-children Jesse Frankel and Marissa Frankel. Ronnie is and will be missed, and will be in our hearts forever. Services at this time will be private.



