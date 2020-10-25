1/
RONALD SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ--Ronald B., age 69, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9th from a massive gastric bleed. He was predeceased by his parents, Audrey and Leonard. Ron was a devoted brother to Gail Schonfeld and Deborah Schwartz, nephew of Ruth Steinman, and a loving uncle to his nieces Ariel, Sophie and beloved Marisa Schonfeld. He will be mourned by many cousins and friends. Ron was a wonderful man. He was warm, smart, and caring. He loved spending time in Israel and enjoyed architecture and design. Baruch Dayan ha-Emet. Donations may be made in Ron's name to: chabaduppereastside.com/ templates/articlecco_cdo/ aid/44632191/jewish/ donate.htm Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun: ckj.org/payment.php or Manhattan Sephardic Congregation www.sepharad.org/donate


Published in New York Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
