RONALD SCHWARTZ

SCHWARTZ--Ronald B., age 69, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 9th from a massive gastric bleed. He was predeceased by his parents, Audrey and Leonard. Ron was a devoted brother to Gail Schonfeld and Deborah Schwartz, nephew of Ruth Steinman, and a loving uncle to his nieces Ariel, Sophie and beloved Marisa Schonfeld. He will be mourned by many cousins and friends. Ron was a wonderful man. He was warm, smart, and caring. He loved spending time in Israel and enjoyed architecture and design. Baruch Dayan ha-Emet. Donations may be made in Ron's name to: chabaduppereastside.com/
