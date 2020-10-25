RONALD TARGAN

TARGAN--Ronald G. Passed away peacefully at his home in South Orange, NJ, October 20, 2020, with his wife of 66 years, Judy, and daughter, Amy, at his bedside. Ron is survived by his brother, Barry Targan; his son Adam (Julianne) and daughter Amy (Peter Lushing); his five grandchildren, Evan, Julia (Diego Guevara), Dustin, Ben, and Sam; and his great- grandson, Javier. Ron was born January 30, 1927. He grew up in Atlantic City, NJ where he honed his entrepreneurial skills working at his dad's grocery store. He graduated high school in 1944 and enlisted in the Navy. After the war he went to the University of Utah on the GI Bill and then received his JD from Rutgers Law School. He was a successful lawyer and astute investor. He bought a small regional malt factory in 1957 and grew it into an international company, Malt Products Corporation. He was a director on the board of Vornado Realty from 1980 to 2014. He was admired by his business associates for his keen intellect, sharp analytical skills and his unbounded tenaciousness. Ron was a strong supporter of Jewish charities, he was known for his generosity and loyalty to both his friends and business associates, and last but not least, he was an avid golfer. He always put family first, and we will all deeply miss him. Please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice
.