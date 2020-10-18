RONALD ZIEGLER

ZIEGLER--Ronald Jochum, of New York City and Naples, FL died October 13, 2020. The only child of Theresa and Edward Ziegler of Naples, he is survived by his loving wife, Lois. They were married 54 wonderful, fun-filled years. Ron graduated from St. Paul's School, Garden City, NY, Colgate University, and U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School, Newport, RI. He published medical journals throughout his career, with Modern Medicine Publications, Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Inc. and Advanstar Communications, Inc. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to Colgate University, The Ronald J Ziegler '55 Memorial Fund, Gift Records, PO Box 313, Canajoharie, NY 13317-0313.





