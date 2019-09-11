CHALIF--Ronnie. Ronnie Chalif, a woman of warmth and talent, passed away quietly and peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home attended by loved ones. Born in New York City on April 14, 1933 and long time resident, Ronnie is survived by her husband of 65 years, Seymour Chalif, sons John Chalif, Esq., and Peter Chalif, grandchildren Alexandra and Jesse, daughters-in- law Janet Chalif and Allison Chalif, sisters-in-law Ann Gollin and Dr. Nadia Bruschweiler-Stern, nephews Dr. Michael Stern and Adrien Stern, and nieces Professor Maria Stern, Dr Kaia Stern and Alice Stern. A graduate of New York University with a BA in Art Education and Honor Graduate from Parsons School of Design, her artistic sensitivity was a driving force in both her personal and professional Iife. Ronnie was a unique person of strong and gentle character who overcame an unbelievable number of medical problems without complaint or loss of spirit, to the wonderment of all. She created long-lasting friendships with a large and diverse group of people. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. Ronnie was a professional sculptor working in stone, who exhibited her sculpture in many one person and group shows, and permanent corporate and private collections. She will be missed by all, but her life will continue to be a beacon for many.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 11, 2019