BARKSDALE-- Rosa Kittrell. Longtime CEO and founder of Barksdale Home Care Services, has passed away. She was 84. Founded in 1982, Barksdale Home Care Services provided home health care services to Westchester County, NY and surrounding areas. A leader in Home Health care, her company was one of the first African American owned health care organizations to contract with the Department of Social Services in New York State. Her company also provided training for home health aides for over 30 years. Barksdale was honored with the Gol- den Harvest Humanitarian Award from the Westchester Public/Private Partnership for Aging, and the Madam CJ Walker Award for Economic Development. She also worked with her health care colleagues to secure a $10 million federal grant to assist those unemployed to return to work as part of the nationally recognized Westchester/ Putnam Workforce Development Board Jobs Waiting Program. She was also a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Westchester County, New York Chapter. To honor her legacy in the healthcare field, her family and friends are developing The Rosa Kittrell Barksdale Healthcare Career Scholarship.





