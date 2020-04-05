TUCHMAN--Rosa. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 92. The devoted wife of Bert for 61 years of love and companionship, Rosa was the adoring mother to her daughter, Claudia (Matthew). She delighted in her grandchildren Michael, Diana, Jason, and Nicole, with each of whom she enjoyed a special bond. Born in London, England, and a child of the wartime Blitz, Rosa lived in England until 1956 when she moved permanently to New York to marry Bert. Following a career in advertising, Rosa was a homemaker for her family and volunteered in her larger community teaching English as a second language. A Francophile and yoga devotee, Rosa pursued her interests and cultivated the relationships that meant so much to her well into her later years. Pragmatic and proper, with a dry wit and stiff upper lip, Rosa was the epitome of British class and grace. Services will be private. If you wish to honor Rosa's memory, you may do so by making a donation to the , or by testing your mettle with a New York Times crossword puzzle.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020