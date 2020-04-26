STAHL--Rosalie K., age 100, of natural causes on April 22, 2020. Born June 1, 1919 in Brooklyn. As a young woman Rosalie worked in the New York fashion industry for Leslie and Adele Simpson where she developed a great eye that served her well for the rest of her life. She moved to Los Angeles in 1948 and married the industrial developer John M. Stahl. They had two daughters. She eventually returned to New York and lived on Park Ave. She worked tirelessly to enhance the real estate empire started by her husband. Along the way she worked for Belle Dubnoff at TEACH Foundation and gave generously to the Children's Aid Society, Mount Sinai Adolescent Health Center, and Victims Services. She loved the theater and Mediterranean food. She is survived by her two daughters, Jolie and Robin, three grandchildren, Isadora, Isaac, and Eric and two

great-grandchildren, David and Jacob.