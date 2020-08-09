1/
ROSALIE SADOWSKY
SADOWSKY--Dr. Rosalie Dorothy. December 31, 1931--August 4, 2020. Rosalie Sadowsky (R.D. Landres) was born in the Bronx, but moved to Brooklyn soon afterward, where she lived at the intersection of the Old World and the New. She was a child of Russian immigrants; her mother and father ultimately owned a pharmacy and worked tirelessly to realize the American dream. Rosalie was a piano prodigy since the age of four, but ultimately studied music history at Barnard College and Yale University. After obtaining her Ph.D., she taught at Adelphi College, also investigating the relationship between music and dance. She moved to the suburbs with her husband and young children, eventually settling in Yorktown Heights, New York. Rosalie enjoyed a career renaissance as a medical editor in microbiology and plastic surgery, and was also widely acknowledged as a grant writer. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Mia; son, Jake; grandchildren, Alyssa and Evan Haning. The pursuit of knowledge is long and hard. Mom, your star will guide you.


Published in New York Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
