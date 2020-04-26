Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSALIE STAHL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STAHL--Rosalie. Passed away peacefully April 22, 2020, just five weeks shy of her 101st birthday. Born Rosalie Klineman June 1, 1919 in Brooklyn, NY, Rosalie embodied the New York State of Mind: tough, smart, strong, fearless and successful. Mother to Robyn and Jolie (Robert Dannin), grandmother to Eric Stahl (Rebecca Kerster), Isaac Stahl and Isadora Dannin, great-grand- mother to David and Jacob Stahl, she was predeceased by her ex-husband and father to her children, Jack Stahl and her brother Gerald (Jerry) Curtis. Rosalie was a woman of the world and ahead of her time. She began her career in Manhattan after studying textiles at Cooper Union. Her early professional highlights in design include a brief collaboration (and a chaste kiss) with Salvador Dali. After meeting and marrying commercial real estate developer Jack Stahl, Rosalie started her new life in Beverly Hills, CA where her philanthropy efforts helped countless women and children. Separating from her husband while their children were in high school, Rosalie began the second phase of her life. She returned to New York and became a trailblazer for women in business - an incredibly savvy and successful businessperson in her own right. Rosalie was also a generous philanthropist; championing public television, education, the theater, and children's charities like The Children's Aid Society of New York City. A brilliant and shrewd entrepreneur, Rosalie was hands on in every aspect of her projects. In fact, Rosalie Stahl was working and living independently in the Park Avenue home she loved into her 90s. Rosalie Stahl truly lived a complete life: a dazzling and radiant beauty, loving matriarch, intelligent and successful businessperson, capable and independent senior. Her last years were spent surrounded by her family living with her daughter Robyn in Natick, MA and then at the Wingate Residences in Needham, MA. To say Rosalie Stahl will be missed by her children and grandchildren is an understatement. Her legacy will be honored for generations to come. She joins her beloved mother, Dora (Nana to her children and grandchildren) and brother Jerry at Mount Hope Cemetery, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Children's Aid Society, attn: Development, 711 Third Avenue, Suite 700, New York, NY 10017.



