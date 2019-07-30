WOLFF--Rosalie Solow: July 4th, 1930 to July 29th, 2019. Of Scarsdale and Manhattan. The family of Rosalie Solow Wolff mourns the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother and sister. Rosalie was the director of the Solow Art & Architecture Foundation. She was a Phi Betta Kappa graduate of Washington Square College, and earned an MFA from the Institute of Fine Arts, where she was ABD in Egyptology. At the age of 60, she entered Yale University as a PhD student in renaissance art. This was soon after she was the first to identify a painting by the great Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli. Portrait of a Young Man holding a Medallion (c. 1480-1485) now resides at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, after a long residence at the National Gallery in Washington, DC, where it hung next to a painting by Leonardo Da Vinci. The painting was part of the National Gallery's landmark exhibition Virtue and Beauty, in 2001. In her earlier years, Wolff worked at the Jewish Theological Seminary, the publishing house R.R. Bowker, and also at The Jewish Museum, where she helped curate a show by Marc Chagall and, according to lore, used to take walks with him in Central Park -- where he would sketch her. The Rosalie Solow Chair in Modern Art History was established at the IFA in 2002. Survivors include her children Lawrence Wolff and Jennifer Wolff, and three grandchildren Gillian and Harrison Wolff and Zoe Perrine. Services will be held at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 W 76th Street on Tuesday, July 30th 2pm. Shiva to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Published in The New York Times on July 30, 2019