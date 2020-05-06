ELIAS--Rosalind. The Metropolitan Opera mourns the death of one of our most beloved artists, mezzo-soprano Rosalind Elias, who sang 687 performances with the company over a period of 42 years. She made her Met debut in 1954 at just 23 years of age as Grimgerde in Die Walkure and initially sang supporting roles, but soon graduated to larger parts such as Siebel in Faust, Maddalena in Rigoletto, and Suzuki in Madama Butterfly. Then, in 1958, she was chosen to sing the leading role of Erika in the world premiere of Samuel Barber's Vanessa. At her request, the composer added an aria for her which is now a staple concert piece. It turned out to be a breakout role for her, and more major parts followed. She created another role by Barber eight years later when the world premiere of his Antony and Cleopatra opened the new Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center, with Elias as Charmian. Elias sang an incredible 54 different roles at the Met, plus the mezzo solos in the Verdi Requiem. Her warm, sensuous timbre suited a wide variety of parts, including the title role in Bizet's Carmen, Dorabella in Mozart's Cosi fan tutte, Zerlina in Mozart's Don Giovanni, Laura in Ponchielli's La Gioconda, and Charlotte in Massenet's Werther. Svelte and attractive, she was often assigned "pants roles," playing the part of a boy, such as Hansel in Humperdinck's Hansel and Gretel, Cherubino in Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, and Octavian in Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier. "Roz" was as charming offstage as onstage and was cherished as a generous and supportive colleague. A devoted company member, she continued attending Met rehearsals and performances right up until recently, and her many friends always looked forward to seeing her in the audience. We will sorely miss her and offer our sincerest condolences to her family and legions of friends and admirers. Peter Gelb, General Manager Yannick Nezet-Seguin, Music Director





