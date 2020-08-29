ROSALIND SCHRODER

SCHRODER--Rosalind Greene. March 22, 1940 - August 26, 2020. Rosalind Noma Greene was born in Queens, New York to Jacob Greene and Frances Solomon Greene. She graduated from Jamaica High School and Queens College. After college, Roz left New York and went to Stanford University for graduate school. Roz eventually returned to New York City where she built a successful career as an advertising executive. Roz was a devoted New Yorker, and supporter of the arts, civil rights and the environment. She is survived by her daughter, Heather Schroder, her granddaughter, Beatrice, and her former husband and dear friend George.





