WALTER--Rosalind P. The Trustees and community of the American Museum of Natural History are deeply saddened by the death of Trustee Rosalind Walter. Serving since 2001 and following her husband Hank as Trustee, Roz believed passionately in education and exhibition and gave generously of her time and support, not just to our Museum but to many institutions that educate the public. Roz was the original "Rosie the Riveter," and an exemplar of service and civic engagement throughout her life. Modest and gracious in demeanor, she nonetheless had a powerful impact on the dissemination of knowledge and learning in our society. She was a wonderful colleague and beloved friend, and we shall miss her greatly. Our heartfelt sympathies go to her son Henry and her entire family. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President



