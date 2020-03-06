WALTER--Rosalind P. The board and staff of the New-York Historical Society mourn the passing of Rosalind P. Walter. Rosalind not only generously supported our telling of the American story--she was an integral part of it. As the inspiration for the original Rosie the Riveter, Rosalind was a living symbol of the changing role of women in the 20th Century, and one of the inspirations for our Center for Women's History. We will miss her. Pam Schafler, Chair; Andrew Tisch, Vice Chair; Richard Reiss, Executive Committee Chair; Louise Mirrer, President and CEO.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 6, 2020