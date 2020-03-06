WALTER--Rosalind P. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Rosalind (Roz) P. Walter, a longtime champion and ambassador for public television. Her extraordinary contributions helped to create some of the most iconic series in PBS history, including American Masters and Great Performances, as well as groundbreaking films by Ken Burns and Ric Burns. Roz believed in the importance of lifelong learning and the accessibility of information and ideas. She leaves an extraordinary legacy. Paula Kerger, PBS CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 6, 2020