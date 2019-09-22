ROSALYN HALPERIN

Service Information
REED & STEINBACH FUNERAL HOME
2335 LOWER STATE RD
Doylestown, PA
18901 2629
Obituary
HALPERIN--Rosalyn (nee Steinberg), 90, of Lower Gwynedd, PA died Friday, September 13, 2019. She was the wife for 55 years of the late Myron "Mike" Halperin. She is survived by a daughter, Eva (Michael); a son, Louis, and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith. Services and interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to: Simmons University, 300 The Fenway, Boston, MA 02115 or AAUW, 1310 L St., NW, Suite 1000, Washington, DC 20005. Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home, Doylestown, PA www.reedandsteinbach.com
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 22, 2019
