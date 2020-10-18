1/1
ROSALYN NEWDOW
NEWDOW--Rosalyn. October 10, 2020 in New York, NY. Beloved wife of Ira for 57 years. Devoted mother to Mark, Michael and Julie. Loving grandmother to Adam, Adriana, Emily, Glen, Joshua and Tamara. Cherished sister of Marilyn and Sylvia. Extraordinary woman, brilliant business owner and real estate developer -- she was sharp, smart, empathetic, fiercely loyal and compassionate. We cannot begin to describe the magnitude of the gifts she imparted to us - her fierce and powerful love for our family, her passion for current events, music, art and learning of every kind. She taught us what it is to have integrity, ethics, care about others and to never judge a person by the color of their skin but by the content of their character. Her individuality, independence, love, passion to learn, wisdom, intelligence and determination will continue to be treasured and never forgotten.


Published in New York Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
