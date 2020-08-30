ADAMS--Rosamond Hodges. Vero Beach, FL. Age 101. Born Rosamond Hodges on February 3, 1919; in Boston. Daughter of John King Hodges and Rosamond Batchelder Hodges. A graduate of The Chapin School, Rose was a member of the Amateur Comedy Club and served on the Board of Directors of the Maternity Center and the Junior League of New York. She was also a member of the John's Island Club and The Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club. She is survived by her children: William Woodward Adams of Millbrook, NY, and Rosamond Adams Chadwick of Petaluma, CA, her grandchildren Rosamond Macy Chadwick, and Thomas Adams Chadwick and his wife Page Chadwick, and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Stirling S. Adams and her son Stirling S. Adams, Jr. Rose passed away of natural causes, in her home in Johns Island on August 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Riverside Theatre, Vero Beach, FL. www.riversidetheatre.com