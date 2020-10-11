1/1
ROSAMOND HIRSCHORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSAMOND's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HIRSCHORN--Rosamond. October 15, 1921 - October 6, 2020. Rosamond Hirschorn, 98 years young. Professor Emerita of Voice at Emporia Kansas State University (1948-1983). Member of the Beach Hall of Distinction and Founder/President of Emporia Art Council. Private New York City Voice Teacher in NYC into 2020. Respected, loved and mourned by everyone who knew her. She was our NYC Sunflower from the sunflower state. She will bring a little more music to Heaven. Rest in peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved