HIRSCHORN--Rosamond. October 15, 1921 - October 6, 2020. Rosamond Hirschorn, 98 years young. Professor Emerita of Voice at Emporia Kansas State University (1948-1983). Member of the Beach Hall of Distinction and Founder/President of Emporia Art Council. Private New York City Voice Teacher in NYC into 2020. Respected, loved and mourned by everyone who knew her. She was our NYC Sunflower from the sunflower state. She will bring a little more music to Heaven. Rest in peace.





