Or Copy this URL to Share

MANASAN--Rosario C. Heartbreakingly, Rosario Costa Manasan, known as Charit, died September 31, surrounded by family. Filled with dignity, generosity and humility, she was quick to laugh and loved to travel. As she said just this week, friends and family were everything to her. For donations: 33 Club for Seniors. 323 E 33rd St., Ground Fl. NYC 10016.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store