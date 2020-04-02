Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Esposito. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1922 - 2020

Rose Esposito (née DiMaio), of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, on March 28, 2020 at the Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn, NY, of natural causes. Precious wife of Vincent (Jim) Esposito for 71 years. Devoted mother of Rosanne, Vincent (d. 1955), Lillian and James. Treasured mother-in-law of Louis and Bea. Beloved grandmother to Jonathan, Michael, Courtney, Steven, Paul, Connor and James. Caring grandmother-in-law to Jeremiah, Dainee and Taylor, and loving great-grandmother of Sophia, Thomas, Benjamin and Emery.

Rose turned 98 on March 26, 2020 and was a beautiful and resilient woman who worked outside the home before it was commonplace and who encouraged creativity in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a born and bred New Yorker who lived through the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and September 11, 2001, which was also her wedding anniversary. Out of respect for those who passed on that day, she and Jim refused to celebrate their anniversary on the actual date in the years that followed. In her younger years, she sang under the stage name "Virginia Dare" and had the most lovely speaking voice, even as she struggled in recent years with loss of hearing and sight. She had a wicked sense of humor and a constant sweet tooth.

In a different time, Rose would have died surrounded by her family, who are broken-hearted that they could not be with her when she passed and must wait to honor her memory and celebrate her life at a service to be planned and announced for a future time. May scores of angels carry her in peace to be reunited with her parents, Letteria (Lillian) and Rosario (Frank); her sisters Prudence and Lucille; and her baby son, Vincent. Rose Esposito (née DiMaio), of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, on March 28, 2020 at the Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Brooklyn, NY, of natural causes. Precious wife of Vincent (Jim) Esposito for 71 years. Devoted mother of Rosanne, Vincent (d. 1955), Lillian and James. Treasured mother-in-law of Louis and Bea. Beloved grandmother to Jonathan, Michael, Courtney, Steven, Paul, Connor and James. Caring grandmother-in-law to Jeremiah, Dainee and Taylor, and loving great-grandmother of Sophia, Thomas, Benjamin and Emery.Rose turned 98 on March 26, 2020 and was a beautiful and resilient woman who worked outside the home before it was commonplace and who encouraged creativity in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a born and bred New Yorker who lived through the Great Depression, two World Wars, the Korean and Vietnam Wars, and September 11, 2001, which was also her wedding anniversary. Out of respect for those who passed on that day, she and Jim refused to celebrate their anniversary on the actual date in the years that followed. In her younger years, she sang under the stage name "Virginia Dare" and had the most lovely speaking voice, even as she struggled in recent years with loss of hearing and sight. She had a wicked sense of humor and a constant sweet tooth.In a different time, Rose would have died surrounded by her family, who are broken-hearted that they could not be with her when she passed and must wait to honor her memory and celebrate her life at a service to be planned and announced for a future time. May scores of angels carry her in peace to be reunited with her parents, Letteria (Lillian) and Rosario (Frank); her sisters Prudence and Lucille; and her baby son, Vincent. Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close