FRIEDBERG--Rose Lenore, passed away on July 21, 2019 at the age of 87. Rose loved her life in Fair Lawn and Fort Lee, NJ and Boca Raton, FL playing golf, never missing a Rangers or Giants game, traveling and being with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Howard, her daughters, Jodie Lewisohn (and husband Clifford) and Pamela Lynch (and husband Robert), and her beloved grandchildren, Alexandra, Michael, and Carly. Private funeral will be held at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah in Paramus, New Jersey. Donations in Rose's name can be made to the .
Published in The New York Times on July 23, 2019