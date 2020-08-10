ROSE GRUNTHER

GRUNTHER--Rose "Brew", died on August 7. She was 98. Grunther was born into a Jewish home in Brooklyn on December 11, 1921 to immigrant parents, the late Simon and Esther Brustien. Brew was predeceased by husband Nelson Grunther, daughter Anne Stone, companion Ivan Stock, brother Harold Brustien and his wife Iris. Brew is survived by son Sandy Grunther, daughter Lucy Greenberg, nephew Steve Brustien, his wife Mary, their son Matthew and Matthew and his wife Annetta's daughter Jordie, niece Susan Macgregor-Scott, son-in-law Peter Stone, grandchildren Laura Markowski, Adam Stone, Ned Greenberg, Jay Greenberg, Nick Grunther, Shawn Grunther and Jesse Grunther, as well as great-grandchildren: Ariel, Jordan, Maddie, Mia, Eliana, Jake, Vivien and Blair. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pride of Judea (jewishboard.org
) in Brew's name.