LIPSON--Rose, died peacefully on February 12, 2020 at Elmhurst Hospital, age 104. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to Esther and Morris Jackel and grew up on the Lower East Side of Manhattan where she graduated from Seward Park High School. Her husband Joseph Lipson died in 2006 and her four younger brothers predeceased her. She leaves a close and loving family: her children Charlotte and Enoch and Enoch's wife Amy, her grandsons David and Matthew and their wives, Ellen Jakovic and Elizabeth Stone, her great-grand- children Sarah, Jack, Juliette and Leonora. She was especially close to her nephews, Martin and Stephen Jackel, but she was fond of all her many nephews and nieces and their children.



