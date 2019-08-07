ROSE LUONGO

Service Information
Massapequa Funeral Home - South Chapel
4980 Merrick Road
Massapequa Park, NY
11762
(516)-882-8200
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reposing
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church
Massapequa, NY
Obituary
LUONGO--Rose, of Massapequa Park, NY on August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Pasquale. Devoted mother of Patrick Jude and Jennifer Rose (Dan) Cole. Dear sister of Vito Gentile, Edward Gentile, Concetta Livia and Lucy Gentile. Cherished grand- mother of Rachel, Patrick, Jr., Harry, Rosie and James. Re- posing at Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., South Chapel, 4980 Merrick Road (corner of White-wood Dr.) Massapequa Park, NY Wednesday and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral mass Friday 10am St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Massapequa, NY. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. massapequa funeralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on Aug. 7, 2019
