MINKIN--Rose. Lake Worth -- Rose Minkin, 97, died peacefully at her home in Lake Worth, FL on July 11, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1922 on the Lower East Side, Manhattan, NY, the daughter of Nathan and Sarah Goldstein. She grew up in Williamsburg and Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn. Rose graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, NY, Class of 1940. Following graduation she worked as a secretary for a handkerchief manufacturing company. After the war she married David Minkin on January 12, 1947. They subsequently lived in Franklin Square and Kings Point, Long Island before retiring to The Fountains in Lake Worth, Florida. Besides being an exceptionally devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and homemaker, Rose thrived in her love of the arts, from classical to avant-garde, enjoying ballet, modern dance, opera, Broadway shows, orchestral concerts, jazz quartets and her beloved art museums and galleries. She adored crafts and was expert at knitting and needlework, taking great joy in giving her children and grandchildren her hand-knitted sweaters and afghans. Rose was open-minded, loved good books and poetry, and always, always embraced a positive attitude even during the most trying times. Her loving and kind spirit, and generosity and graciousness, was an inspiration to all who knew her. And we shall always and forever cherish her in our hearts. In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her daughter Darlene, husband David, brothers Samuel Gates and Louis Goldstein, and sister Bea Jackler. She is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Nelson (Peter) and Sandra Hewat (Harry), a son Glenn Minkin (Marian), eight grandchildren (Elijah Nelson, Julia Nelson, Leah Foyle, Nathaniel Hewat, Joseph Hewat, David Hewat, Daniel Minkin, and Anastasia Minkin), and four great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, July 19th, at Riverside-Nassau North Chapel, Great Neck. Interment will follow at Mt. Ararat Cemetery, Lindenhurst, Long Island.



