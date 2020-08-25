1/
ROSE SABAH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROSE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SABAH--Rose M. (nee Saab) died peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Her 98 years were full of the love of her family, a successful business in the garment industry, the pleasures of gardening and affection for animals. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Albert. She is survived by her children June and Bruce and her immediate family, Allan, Alex, Edward, Niko and Alina. We will miss the sparkle in her eyes and generosity of her spirit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved