ROSE SABAH

SABAH--Rose M. (nee Saab) died peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Her 98 years were full of the love of her family, a successful business in the garment industry, the pleasures of gardening and affection for animals. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Albert. She is survived by her children June and Bruce and her immediate family, Allan, Alex, Edward, Niko and Alina. We will miss the sparkle in her eyes and generosity of her spirit.





