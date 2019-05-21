SCHARF--Rose. Selfhelp Community Services is deeply saddened at the passing of Rose Scharf, beloved mother of our dear friends, Martin and Richard Scharf. Having lived through the terrors of the Holocaust, Rose had the fortitude to build a beautiful family that will carry her legacy forward. We are forever grateful for the Scharf family's meaningful support and are proud that our Holocaust Survivor Program bears the Scharf family name. Selfhelp was privileged to honor Rose with the inaugural Fran Eizenstat Legacy Award and has greatly benefitted from Richard's dedicated service as an officer of the Selfhelp Community Services Foundation Board. We extend sincerest heartfelt condolences to Rose's children, Martin (Melodie) and Richard (Dana), and to her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Dennis Baum, Chair Debrah Lee Charatan, Vice- Chair SCS Foundation Stuart C. Kaplan, CEO



