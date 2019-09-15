Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEANNE BARTHOLOMEW. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARTHOLOMEW-- Rose-Anne Dognin. 85. With great sadness, we announce her passing on September 5, 2019 in New York City. She was surrounded by her children and received well wishes from friends and family around the world. She is survived by her sisters Nadine Julien and Pascale Wargnier, her brothers Eric and Regis Dognin, her daughter Sylvie, sons Christian, Damien and Jonathan, daughters-in-law Ana, Anne and Christina, and seven grandchildren. Her husband Reginald Bartholomew predeceased her in 2012. A devoted French and American mother, she was born in Paris, France in 1933 to Joseph Dognin and Anne Marie Auguste Dormeuil. She moved to the United States with her family in the 1930's and grew up in Providence, RI. After she graduated Newton College, she met and married Reginald in 1957. Despite living in America, she maintained and fostered extensive bonds with her family in France - a legacy that endures today. She devoted her professional life to public service, working with Pete Scoville in the area of nuclear arms control and international peace and later working as an analyst in the Department of Energy's Office of International Affairs. Her career took a diplomatic turn when Reginald was posted as U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon in 1983. In Lebanon and the ambassadorial postings that followed (Spain, NATO, and Italy), she was instrumental in engaging the diplomatic, intellectual and artistic communities - not only as part of her diplomatic duties, but also as part of her insatiable, lifelong passion for culture, political discourse and history. In each of these postings, she developed many deep friendships which she maintained her entire life. She and Reginald stayed in Rome for 15 years after retiring from diplomatic life in 1997. She worked with many organizations, including the American Academy in Rome where she spent many years writing and researching her unpublished book on medieval iconography. She also worked closely with Italian organizations focused on rheumatoid arthritis. In 2011, she returned to live in New York City where she continued to develop new friendships and interests and to host family and friends from London, Paris, Rome and elsewhere. She travelled frequently to Washington and London and continued a decades-long tradition of hosting annual month-long family vacations around the world. Rose-Anne battled rheumatoid arthritis her entire life. Nevertheless, she had an indomitable spirit, will and intellect and always fought to live her life as she wished, without limitations. She remained deeply engaged, passionate in her interests, and open and generous to her last days. She was and will always be an enduring inspiration to her family and friends.



