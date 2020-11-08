TARABORRELLI--Rosellen. Who played a vital role in the success of two of the leading academic psychiatry programs in the world passed away on October 24, 2020. In her roles as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University she was not just respected for her competence but loved and admired for her dedication and humanity. A native of Philadelphia, she began her career in academic medicine in 1983 at her alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania as an Administrator in the Department of Medicine and subsequently as Chief Administrative Officer of Psychiatry and Executive Director of Penn Behavioral Health Corporate Services. In 2015 she joined Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons as Vice Chair for Administration and Finance of the largest psychiatry department in the U.S. where she oversaw operations of Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, NewYork Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Irving Medical Center Behavioral Health Services and the New York State Psychiatric Institute. Throughout her career, Ms. Taraborrelli was regarded as an outstanding administrator, leaving every organization stronger than she found it, and everyone she worked with enriched by her generosity and kindness. As a testament to her colleagues' respect she received posthumously the Martha Hooven Award for Administrative Excellence. She is mourned by her friends and colleagues at Columbia and Penn, and survived by her loving husband, Joseph Capozzoli, her daughter, Dr. Gabrielle Capozzoli, her son- in-law Cody Barker, three sisters and two brothers. From the Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, NewYork Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Irving Medical Center and New York State Psychiatric Institute; Jeffrey Lieberman, M.D., Chair and Executive Director





