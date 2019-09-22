Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSEMARIE ANDERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON--Rose-Marie Garcia, passed away peacefully at home in Vero Beach, FL July 12, 2018. A sweetheart, she was loved by those who were blessed to have known her. October 13, 1925 in New York, Joseph and Rose Garcia both immigrants who had met in the city welcomed their first and only child, Rose-Marie. Her parents encouraged her pursuit of higher education and while at Hunter College Rose-Marie met a Columbia graduate student on 113th Street at a Sigma Chi Fraternity social with Kappa Delta Sorority, organizations which remained close to their hearts. Marrying Jack R. Anderson was the dawn of a great adventure. Before their three children were born, she worked at the National Biscuit Company and afterwards served as President of the Greenwich Junior Woman's Club. Jack, an accountant, approvingly watched as she balanced the books, down to the penny. While he became the bread winner, deftly talented Rose-Marie was the homemaker. She pursued excellence in cooking, decorating, and entertaining, while savoring her time with family and friends, reading, and traveling. She was an integral part of their successes. Together they founded the Rose-Marie and Jack R. Anderson Foundation supporting education K-12 and programs which help others help themselves like the Children's Scholarship Fund, National Academies of Sciences, Free to Choose, Pathways, East Meets West, Hoover Institute, Cato, charter schools, museums, hospitals and Columbia, Miami, Stanford and Vanderbil Universities. Remembered for her personal elegance, thirst for culture and interest in world affairs she brought joy with her smile and charmed the likes of Mikhail Gorbachev, Sandra Day O'Connor, John Major and Michael DeBakey. A devoted friend and mother, mom was always ready to listen, encourage and to explore possibilities. Predeceased by her parents and husband, she is survived by her children, Neil Anderson, Gail Canizares and her husband Rob and Barbara McDonald and her husband David, eleven grandchildren: Monica, Andy, Frank, Manuel, Salvador, Robert, Tracy, Morgan, Danielle, Lindsey and Jeffrey and eight great- grandchildren: Viviana, Natalia, Diego, Amelia, Rafael, Kyle, Daysha, and Amora. Rose-Marie will join Jack, her love, husband and partner on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Arlington National Cemetery. Nanna and Faddie together again.



