GUMPEL--Rosemarie, "Romie" to her friends and "Miss Gumpel" to her former students, died on September 1, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born in Germany in 1927 to Karl and Margaret Gumpel and is predeceased by her sisters Laura Selo and Lisa Gumpel. She is survived by her nephew David Selo. Her professional career spanned two continents. As part of the Kinder-transport, she escaped the Holocaust and England became her new home. Romie was a primary school teacher in England and in 1955 pursued that passion in the United States at the Barnard School for Boys, later becoming the Horace Mann Barnard School (HMB). She also excelled as a storyteller and her Nancy Nuisance stories kept students and colleagues enthralled. After retirement from HMB, she pursed her artistic side with jewelry design, painting and creating greeting cards. Her love of bridge and her preparations for the many exhibits of her artwork kept her busy. A Memorial Service will be held at the Riverdale on Hudson Funeral Home on September 4th at 10am. Tributes to her memory can be made to SelfHelp, Holocaust Survivors Program; donate online at: www.SelfHelp.net
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 3, 2019