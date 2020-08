SCHUTT--RoseMarie. I was indeed fortunate to meet RoseMarie Cassaro, one of three women in our law school class, on the first day of school in 1954. We became "sisters" and remained so for these past 66 years. It is painful thinking about life without her. My heart goes out to her daughters, Jean and Susan and her grandchildren Ian and Zachary. Dona Kahn





