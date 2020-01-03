1931 - 2019
Rosemary A. Nugent, age 88, of New York, New York passed away peacefully at home on Monday December 30, 2019. Predeceased in life by her beloved parents James and Rose, her dear brothers James, John, Peter and Paul and her nephews James and Paul and niece Margaret. She is survived by her loving nieces and nephews Patricia, Anne, Mary E, Jayne, John, Susan, Mary R, Nancy, Peter, Eileen, Betsy, Tommy, David, Paul, and Annie.
Services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Walter B. Cooke Funeral Home, 352 East 87th Street, New York, NY 10128. A 10 am Mass of Christian Burial will occur Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, 414 East 14th Street, New York, NY 10010. A committal service will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 8901 Metropolitan Avenue, Middle Village, NY 11379.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation would be appreciated.
Published on NYTimes.com from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020