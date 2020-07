Or Copy this URL to Share

GELSHENEN--Rosemary. Rosemary Gelshenen, gifted teacher, author, Dickens scholar and lover of the arts, died peacefully in her Manhattan home on July 2 at the age of 99. Her brilliance, wit, generosity and kindness brought joy to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. A funeral mass will be held at St. Jean Baptiste Church, 184 East 76th St. at 11am, July 14.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store