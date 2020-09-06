ROSILAND SCARLET

SCARLET--Rosalind, September, 1917 - August 29, 2020. Amazing to have your love and guidance so long. Son Richard Scarlet, daughter Wendy Stapen, grandchildren Leslie, Ben, Julie, Danielle, eight great-grandchildren and extended family will hold her love and influence forever; an example of a life well-lived. She touched all who knew her. Predeceased by her soulmate Ted, gone too soon, with whom she built her family and co-founded Imprint Art Products (IMPKO).





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store