BLOCH--Roslyn, passed away on April 1, 2019 in Newton, Massachusetts. Born on May 27, 1921 in New York City to Anna and Isidore Greenberg. Mrs. Bloch had been a New York City resident until 2017 when she moved to Newton, MA. She was 97 years young when she passed away. She loved her family, her friends, her pets, and the New York Yankees. She shared her life with anyone she met with happiness and passion. There are not enough words to describe the way she touched the lives of all she knew with her open heart and warm, outgoing personality. Roslyn was a graduate of Hunter College. She volunteered for many years at New York Hospital in the Social Service Department and received the Volunteer of the Year Award. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Irwin Bloch, her brother Murray (Shirley), Uncle Abe Cohen, and grandchild Alissa Bloch. She is survived by her brother, Bernie Greenberg (Roberta), three children, Fred Bloch (Laurie), Jane Mayer (Robert), Emily Nelms (Chandler), nine grandchildren; Jessica (David), Amy (John), Joanna (Steven), Erica (Doug), Rachel (Mike), Wendy (Chris), Chad (Marley), Jordan (Lisa) and Bradley (Corinne), and ten great-grandchildren; Sadie, Leo, Chelsea, Ethan, Andy, Jamie, Kate, Steve, Chandler, and Hannah. Graveside Burial Service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ 07652 at 12 p.m., followed by a family and friends gathering.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSLYN BLOCH.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 4, 2019