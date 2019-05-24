GERSTEN--Roslyn, age 86, of Fort Lee, NJ and Boca Raton, FL passed on May 23. Born in the Bronx, she raised her family in Scarsdale, NY where she founded RG Domestic. Passionately devoted to family, the State of Israel, and the Jewish people, she believed in helping others and speaking her truth. She is survived by her husband of 65 years Gerald Gersten, her three children Barry (Merryl) Gersten, Shari Gersten (David Rosenblatt) and Lisa Gersten (David Gerwin) and seven grandchildren Jessica, Mikaela, Sam, Yardena, Arielle, Zeke, and Adina. Funeral services are at 10:30am, Friday, May 24th at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Paramus, New Jersey.
Published in The New York Times on May 24, 2019